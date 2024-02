The accident occurred after a 14-seater matatu collided with a tipper lorry.

Seven people killed in accident along Katito-Kendubay road

Seven people lost their lives on Wednesday evening while several others sustained injuries following a road accident at Nyalunya along Katito-Kendubay road.

According to police, the 5.00pm accident occurred after a 14-seater matatu with unconfirmed number of passengers collided with a tipper lorry.

The National Police Service has urged to motorists to exercise extra caution on roads.