Seven suspected gangsters shot dead in Kajiado

Seven suspected gangsters were shot dead in Kajiado county in the wee hours of Thursday morning as the crackdown on illegal gangs intensify.

The police operation saw detectives trail the seven suspects from Nairobi city before engaging them in a shootout along the Isinya-Kiserian road.

It was the end of the road for the seven suspected robbers aboard a black Toyata fielder after they came under a hail of bullets from detectives who had tailed them from Nairobi.

The suspects who police say is part of a gang that has been committing a series of crimes within the city and its environs are said to have been on a mission to commit a robbery before police caught up with them.

Their plan came to naught following a fierce exchange of fire with police at around 2 am Thursday morning along the Isinya-Kiserian road in an incident that left them dead.

An AK 47 riffle, 2 police communication gadgets, two police jungle jackets and a metal rod were recovered from the dead suspects.

The bodies have been moved to city mortuary and the gun taken for ballistic inspection at Nairobi.

Bullets riddled vehicle suspected to have been stolen has been towed to Isinya police station.

Elsewhere, a 64-year-old man from Tuloi village in Ossen location, Baringo North is fighting for his life at Baringo Referral Hospital with two arrows lodged in his body after being shot while in the farm.

Wilson Sumukwo was shot in the back and on the waist following a scuffle which ensued following a land tussle.

The development coming as a man believed to have been illegally selling bullets in Samburu North died at Baragoi hospital after he succumbed to a bullet wound, he sustained during a shoot-out that ensued as police tried to arrest him.

According to Samburu North sub county commander Alex Rotich, police had received intelligence reports about his illegal activities when they pounced on him.