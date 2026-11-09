County News

Seven suspected phone snatchers arrested in Kasarani

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Police have arrested seven suspects linked to a series of phone-snatching incidents in Kasarani and its environs in Nairobi.

The suspects were apprehended during an operation targeting crime hotspot areas including Hunters, Garage, Maji Mazuri, Clay City, Red Soil and Gituamba.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Officers from Kasarani Sub-County also recovered two motorcycles believed to have been used in committing the offences.

The suspects were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they are being held pending processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged members of the public to continue sharing information on criminal activities with the police to support crime prevention efforts.

The service also commended residents for their cooperation and encouraged anyone with information on criminal activities to report to the nearest police station.

Babu Owino’s family storms Wang’uru Police Station, demands his release
GSU officer dies en route to radical church, buried on church grounds
Governor Wavinya warns polluters as she launches clean-up of urban centres
Murkomen reaffirms gov’t commitment to prison reforms as Triple Decker Bed initiative unveiled
Cash Transfers: Govt releases three-month support for orphans, vulnerable children
Kajiado wind farm awarded United Nations person of the year
UoN student leaders call for strike
Scientists, researchers meet to create awareness on role of earth observation satellites in supporting Blue Economy
Ruiru residents decry possible forceful eviction
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nvidia launches investigation into CEO’s affair with suspected Chinese spy
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nvidia launches investigation into CEO’s affair with suspected Chinese spy
Business International Business
Outrage as grade 7 pupil is shot dead in Laikipia North
Local News NEWS
Trump says immigration crackdown was ‘too tough’ and played part in midterms defeat
International News NEWS
Kappa crowned Red Bull Wings Cup national champion , to represent Kenya in Miami
e-Sport and Gaming Sports

You May also Like

County News

Two arrested as detectives recover stolen police firearm in Rongai raid

County NewsNEWS

Traders decry low business in Oyugis Market

County News

DCI, IPOA partner to mark National Tree Planting Day

County NewsNEWS

Two in custody over robbery with violence

Show More