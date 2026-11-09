Seven suspected phone snatchers arrested in Kasarani

Police have arrested seven suspects linked to a series of phone-snatching incidents in Kasarani and its environs in Nairobi.

The suspects were apprehended during an operation targeting crime hotspot areas including Hunters, Garage, Maji Mazuri, Clay City, Red Soil and Gituamba.

Officers from Kasarani Sub-County also recovered two motorcycles believed to have been used in committing the offences.

The suspects were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they are being held pending processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged members of the public to continue sharing information on criminal activities with the police to support crime prevention efforts.

The service also commended residents for their cooperation and encouraged anyone with information on criminal activities to report to the nearest police station.