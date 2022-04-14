Seven test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

Seven people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,725 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,59.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,560,241.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 4 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with 5 males and 2 females.

The youngest is a 31-year-old while the oldest is 87 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 5, Mombasa and Kiambu 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (1), 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (1).

No patients have recovered from Covid-19, therefore the total recoveries remain 317,801 of whom 264,783 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,018 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 122 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of April 13th 2022, a total of 17,794,903 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,275,177 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,229,431 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 290,295 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 10,893 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 7,361.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.