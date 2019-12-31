Seven year old girl drowns in swimming pool, Busia County

A family in Busia County is mourning the death of their seven-year-old daughter who drowned in a swimming pool.

According to police reports, Kelly Auma daughter of Benard Barasa Wandera lost her life while in the company of family members who had gone for a recreation exercise at the Quils hotel in Busia town.

The minor is reported to have been rushed to Tanaka hospital at around 5.00 pm but was pronounced dead after an examination.

Confirming the incident, Busia County Deputy Police Commander Richard Cheruiyot said that the body was lying at Tanaka Mission hospital awaiting post mortem examination.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Shock engulfed staff and patients admitted at Murang’a County Referral Hospital after a middle-aged man committed suicide in one of the ward’s toilet.

Elsewhere, Lamek Muhia took his life after a day of being admitted in Murang’a County Hospital where he was rushed after his attempt to commit suicide by taking poison flopped.

Muhia from Muguru area, Kangema Sub County is said to have woken up while at the facility and headed to the toilet where he hang himself.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Leonard Gikera said the deceased used a bed sheet to commit suicide.

He said the body was found by fellow patients dangling from the shower at the washroom with bed a sheet tied on his neck.

Dr Gikera said before the incident, the patient was recovering well from the effects of poison he had earlier taken.

For now, we cannot be able to establish what pushed the patient to take his life. It’s like he was determined to kill himself since he had tried to take poison, an attempt that flopped,” he told KNA.

Confirming the incident Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said they got information from the medical superintendent and officers moved in to remove the body to the facility’s mortuary.

Kinyua noted that in recent past cases of suicide are on the rise saying there is need for people facing various challenges to speak up and seek help instead of opting to take their own life.

The Commander said they are trying to reach the family of the deceased as they proceed with an investigation on what pushed the middle-aged man to take his life.