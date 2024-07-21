Several containers of sodium cyanide missing following Rironi accident

Several containers of Sodium Cyanide are missing following a road accident that occurred on Saturday in the Rironi area along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, Kiambu County.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has issued a serious warning to the public regarding the hazardous nature of the contents.

The public is cautioned that the contents of these containers are extremely harmful and should immediately report any sightings to the nearest police station or chief’s office.

The truck involved in the accident was transporting Sodium Cyanide, a toxic chemical posing severe risks to both human health and the environment.

The missing containers contain this dangerous substance, recognizable as a white pellet-like material.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Health Saturday issued a public alert urging people to avoid the area and cooperate fully with authorities.

“The ministry advises the public to avoid the site of the incident and to cooperate with our emergency and disaster response teams as they work to contain the situation,” Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated.

According to Muthoni, the substance is extremely toxic, and ingestion or inhalation of even small amounts can be fatal.

“Exposure can cause immediate symptoms such as headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting.”

“Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within minutes,” she added.

Prolonged or repeated exposure to lower levels can result in long-term health issues, including neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems.

In terms of environmental hazards, Sodium Cyanide can pose a significant threat to aquatic life.

Any accidental release into waterways can cause extensive fish kills and long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems.

“Although Sodium Cyanide can degrade over time, its initial impact is often devastating,” Muthoni pointed out.

She also recommended proper personal protective equipment when handling the substance to prevent direct exposure.

The ministry remains committed to ensuring public safety and managing the risks associated with the chemical.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement read.