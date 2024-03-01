Two dead, several injured in Busia bus accident

Emergency response teams within Busia County and its environs are on high alert following a tragic road accident involving a bus and a trailer.

The Friday afternoon accident left two people dead including the driver of the trailer while seven passengers, who were onboard the bus, suffered varying degrees of injuries.

The accident happened at Mundika area after the Mombasa-bound bus collided head on with a trailer which was headed in the opposite direction.

The bus had picked the seven passengers in Busia with the rest set to be picked from different terminuses on its way to its destination.

Emergency teams responded to the incident promptly with their efforts hampered by strong flames that were consuming the ill-fated bus that exploded on impact.

More to follow