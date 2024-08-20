Several feared dead, 36 injured in dawn accident on Eldoret-Nakuru road

Several people are feared dead following a horrific car accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa.

The 4AM accident involved a Coast Bus on its way to Mombasa from Kakamega, carrying a yet-to-be-determined number of passengers.

According to Survivors, the bus had developed mechanical problems in Kericho before appearing to lose breaks and crashing into a personal car at Migaa.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that 36 injured individuals have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

“The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is still at the scene providing assistance,” the Kenya Red Cross said on X.