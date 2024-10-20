Several feared trapped as building collapses in Kahawa West

Several people are feared trapped following the collapse of a building along Station Road in Kahawa West.

Confriming the incident the Kenya Red Cross said a multi-agency response team is on-site conducting rescue operations.

“A multi-agency response team is currently responding to a building collapse in Kahawa West, Nairobi County, where people are feared trapped.”

In a statement Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the households in the affected building had been issued an evacuation notice last week by the County Planning Department.

“Households had been evacuated last week following notice by the County Planning Department,” said Sakaja.

The Governor has assured rescue efforts are ongoing and subsequent situation updates will be provided.