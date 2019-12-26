Several homes marooned by flood waters in Kisumu County

Heavy rainfall was Wednesday night witnessed in Kisumu County.

According to the Kenya Red Cross post on its twitter handle, houses in Nyamasare and Manyatta villages have been marooned by floods.

The Red Cross Rescue team Kisumu branch is reportedly evacuating the affected residents to safer grounds. Property of unknown value has been destroyed by the floods.

There have been unusual heavy rains across the country this season caused by changes in the temperatures of the western Indian Ocean.

The latest forecast by the Metrological Department indicates that the rainfall will continue in most parts of the country up to January 2020.

Elsewhere, flood victims in South Mugirango constituency camping at a primary school are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Close to 300 people at Nyasasa primary school spent Christmas in the cold and without food even as authorities advised them against returning to their homes.

The victims were evacuated from their homes in the nearby hills after a looming landslide prompted the Kenya Red Cross Society to initially provide minimal assistance to them.

Area legislator, Silvanus Osoro, who visited them and donated foodstuffs among other assorted items expressed concern over the plight of the victims.

Osoro criticized departments in charge of disaster management within and outside the two levels of government for alleged non-response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the area. He said the situation was likely to worsen as schools reopen next month.

Residents from 50 homesteads affected by earth movement due to the heavy rains in Marani Sub County are also camping at Nyabworoba primary and secondary schools.