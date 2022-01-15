Several Murang’a County offices destroyed by fire

Property worth millions of shillings was early Saturday morning destroyed after fire burnt down a building housing several governments’ offices.

The fire that broke out at around 4.30 am affected an office block housing departments of Youth, Sports, Culture, Social services, Adult education, Women Enterprise Fund and National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

The inferno is said to have started at the office of adult education then spread to other offices before the county fire brigade responded.

Locals who rushed to the scene were forced to break doors of the government vehicles which were parked near the offices in order to push them a distance from the burning building.

Murang’a county disaster management officer, Bilha Wanjiru said they got alert at around 4.34am and dispatched two fire engines to the scene.

“We tried to contain the fire but unfortunately we ran out of water. Our vehicles were forced to go back to our fire offices to get more water as there is no water head-drop near the offices,” added Wanjiru.

She observed that more destruction happened when the fire engines went to get more water saying in some offices there were tyres and cooking gas cylinders which prompted the fire to spread fast.

“Unfortunately nothing was salvaged from the building but by 6am we had managed to put off the fire,” She said.

Wanjiru called on all officers in-charge of government offices to occasionally carry out a disaster management audit to ensure they are ready to tackle emergencies effectively.

“Officers should often be requesting my office to carry out a disaster management audit and this will help to avoid incidents like fire among others,” she stressed.