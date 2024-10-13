Several villages in Tana River deserted as death toll from conflict rises to 18

Several villages in Tana River deserted as death toll from conflict rises...

Several villages in Bangale and Tana North sub-counties in Tana River have been abandoned as residents flee to other areas out of fear of attacks stemming from inter-community conflicts.

On Saturday, four more people were killed by armed militants in the Meti area of Tana North Sub County, bringing the total death toll to 18 since the conflict began late last week.

The assailants are brazen; last Thursday, they killed the son of Nanigi location Chief Mohamed Ramadhani Hiribae and subsequently set fire to his house as well as that of his Assistant Chief, Bajila Mohamed.

Numerous other homes have also been torched as retaliatory attacks from both communities persist.

By yesterday, most villages that had previously been bustling with activity were left deserted as residents sought refuge in Garissa Town, Bangale town, Hola, and some even fled to Nairobi to stay with relatives.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared certain areas of the Bangale and Tana North sub-counties disturbed and dangerous for 30 days. Simultaneously, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered residents in the area to surrender all firearms to the nearest police station.

Tana River Governor Godhana Dhadho and Galole MP Said Hiribae were arrested yesterday for questioning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection with the conflicts, while several other leaders in the county have provided statements to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

A group of religious leaders from the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) in Garissa and Tana River counties has condemned the attacks, stating that the violence contradicts Islamic teachings.

The clerics, led by Sheikh Hassan Abdi, urged the government to collaborate closely with all leaders, elders, and residents to restore peace and prevent further loss of life and property.

“What is happening in Tana River is unacceptable. These communities have co-existed and lived together for decades, sharing the resources they have,” Abdi stated.

“Nobody has the right to take another’s life. It is wrong and goes against our teachings,” he added.