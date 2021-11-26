SGA attains highest level certification for private security companies

SGA Security, a leading private security firm in the region, has attained the International Standards Organization (ISO) 18788:2015 certification – the highest standard for any security firm in Kenya and the region.

The prestigious certification is in recognition of SGA Security’s conduct and compliance of risk management capabilities to meet the professional requirements of clients and other stakeholders in the Security Operations Management System (SOMS).

It was awarded by Intertek, a global quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification company.

The globally recognized ISO Certification seeks to improve and demonstrate SGA’s consistent and predictable security operations while maintaining the safety and security of their clients within a framework that aims to ensure respect for human rights, national and international laws, and fundamental freedoms.

It is based on the International Code of Conduct for Private Security Solutions Providers (ICoC) and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights; Protect, Respect and Remedy.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, SGA Security CEO and Chairman Julius Delahaije said the certification is the highest-level certification in East and Central Africa that demonstrates accountability to law, respect for human rights and consistency with voluntary commitments to clients, communities and stakeholders at large.

“This ISO 18788 Certification comes at an opportune time as we mark 50 years of operations in East Africa. The award affirms our commitment to providing quality services as a core building block. The applicable human rights management controls and focus on Communities and CSR are delivered through a coherent and integrated ‘Plan-Do-Check-Act’ approach,” said Delahaije.

SGA Tanzania and SGA Uganda have recently also obtained the ISO 18788 certification which makes SGA Group the first Fully Certified Security Solutions Provider in the Region and confirms its position amongst the International Top Security Service Providers.

“With our presence in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and expansion in the larger African Region, our objective is to continue to meet the highest level of customer satisfaction through exceptional quality, personnel, integrity, and advanced innovative security systems,” added Delahaije.

SGA Special Projects Manager Kenya Simon Katuva said the ISO Certification means a great deal to SGA Security meeting the International Code of Conduct for Private Security Service Providers through proper mechanisms, compliance, legal obligations, voluntary commitments, and good practices.

“This means the solutions we provide to our clients in keeping their assets, homes, and businesses safe and secure is now recognized globally. We are very proud of this milestone,” Katuva said.

Intertek Business Assurance Regional Manager Millicent Njuguna noted that the security sector is particularly sensitive and it is of paramount importance to improve the quality of security services.

She added that a security threat such as cybercrime is a key concern with digital exposition even to pedestrian criminals hence the need for organizations to remain competitive and relevant in a world so fluid with advancing technology.

“The Sacrosanct place of this certification cannot be over-emphasized. It gives assurance to our clients that we have their interests as a non-negotiable priority in the delivery of our services. Further specific implementation of the ISO 18788 standard provides a Management System Framework for Private Security Operations through elaborating on the principles and requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving the management of safety operations,” added Millicent Njuguna.

The ISO 18788:2015 is a risk-based system for any company delivering private security services, or those contracting security services particularly applicable in complex and high-risk environments.

Previously, SGA Security has received various ISO Certifications namely; Quality Management Systems (QMS) ISO 9001:2015, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) ISO 45001:2018, and Environmental Management Systems (EMS) ISO 14001:2015 an indication of its commitment to the achievement of minimum defects in service provision.