SGA Security partners GolfPlaza, donates equipment to Africa golf program

SGA Security, a leading private security firm in the region, and Netherlands – based golf retail chain GolfPlaza have joined hands to sponsor Africa Golf Program (AGP) through donations of hundreds of equipment and accessories.

The equipment and accessories comprising of new golf clubs, polo shirts, golf bags, and caps are aimed at equipping disenfranchised youth from Kibera slums in Nairobi and enable them to get an opportunity to horn their sports talent by participating in the golf program that has produced some of the leading young golfers in Kenya in the recent past.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, AGP Program Director Rose Naliaka thanked SGA and GolfPlaza for boosting the foundation with more equipment for AGP beneficiaries.

“We are really grateful to GolfPlaza and SGA for the continued support. The new equipment is a great boost to our golf program and will enable us to replace the outdated clubs that we currently have for our beneficiaries. This will also help us to recruit more young players into the program,” said Rose Naliaka.

SGA Security Group Chief Executive and Chairman Julius Delahaije commended Rose Naliaka for her resilience and commitment in offering immense opportunities to young people from economically-underprivileged backgrounds to learn golf and become renowned golf professionals in the Country and the world.

“We are delighted to present these golf clubs to young professional golfers who make our country proud through excelling in various golf tournaments. Rose Naliaka is the ‘Lady Golf Icon of Kenya’ and the brainchild behind this fantastic initiative at AGP which builds capacity for many young people and prepares a brighter future for them. At SGA, our mandate is to fulfill our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategic pillar in supporting disadvantaged children through education and sports,” said Delahaije.

He added that the donation of golf equipment will drive change and help improve their lives, giving them the full potential through the power of sports and empowering them to become change agents in their respective communities.

Delahaije appealed to more well-wishers for more collaboration with the Africa Golf Program to invest in children’s talents through empowering more children to help them achieve their dreams of becoming Golf Sport champions.