SGR cargo services surpass targets, records best performance in January

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has continued to build concerted efforts in enhancing cargo evacuations from the Port of Mombasa.

The month of January recorded the best performance since the SGR Madaraka freight inception, with 241 trains run from Mombasa and delivering 24,256 TEUs to both Nairobi and Naivasha ICDs.

According to KRC Managing Director Mr Philip Mainga, this remarkable performance was achieved due to the revival of majority of wagons earlier under maintenance repairs and internal conversion of additional conventional cargo wagons to load containerized cargo.

“We have maintained a steady daily supply of above 400 wagons to the port, moving above 800 TEUs. Two additional double-deck trains, each moving 152 TEUs per train, have been introduced to sustain daily loading needs”, said Mr Mainga.

These efforts have seen the earlier containers backlog that by the beginning of January oscillated above 6000 units, cleared to the current state of loading containers ex hook, loading direct from discharging vessels.

KRC, in collaboration with KPA, KRA and other Government agencies, will sustain these efforts to ensure seamless cargo delivery to destinations.

To promote SME cargo consolidators needs, KRC’s Boma transit shade is fully operational and small scale traders’ cargo is being delivered directly without any delays. Further, Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), the SGR operator, has introduced new service for bulk cargo conveyance, utilizing available special high sided types of wagons covered with tarpaulins. An inaugural train of 46 wagons with bulk cargo has already arrived in Nairobi.

“These efforts will be sustained moving forward to ensure seamless evacuations of cargo from the port”, Mr Mainga reiterated.