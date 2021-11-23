SGR passengers must arrive an hour before departure

Passengers travelling on Madaraka Express will be required to arrive at the railway stations at least one hour before their scheduled departure.

The Kenya Railways Tuesday announced that the decision by the management had been occasioned by the increasing number of travellers as the festive season approaches and enhanced security checks.

“Kenya Railways wishes to thank all passengers for patronizing our services. As the holiday season approaches, passengers travelling on Madaraka Express are advised to arrive at the railway stations at least one hour before scheduled departure, owing to an increase in the number of travellers and enhanced security checks” said Kenya Railways in a statement.

The corporation further assured the public of seamless service, a day after the SGR passenger train was delayed by almost two hours following an unscheduled stop between Mtito Andei and Kibwezi.

It later emerged that a section of the rail had been vandalised by unknown individuals.

“Kenya Railways further assures the public that security checks are constantly run along all our lines to ensure the safety of all our services. Any delays occasioned by these checks are therefore regrettable but unavoidable. The Corporation continues to work with the relevant government security agencies to ensure all our services run seamlessly and with utmost safety” said Kenya Railways.

The management apologised for the disruption maintaining that the safety of passengers was paramount.

Members of the public have been urged to report any cases of suspicious activity to the Kenya Railways hotline, 0728787880 or to the nearest police station.

“Members of the public are reminded that it is a major offence to interfere with Kenya Railways assets, operations and services. As the Corporation continues to enhance safety in the provision of its services” it warned.