SGR cargo transportation registers growth, KPA

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has lauded the management of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) for the tremendous growth witnessed in cargo transportation across the country.

Speaking before a Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing, KPA said that more than 30,000 TEUs were ferried from Mombasa to Nairobi and 99,000 TEUs ferried from Nairobi to Mombasa between the months of January and June this year.

Representing the KPA Managing Director, Mr. Sudi Mwasinago, the General Manager Operations said that although the SGR makes at least 40 percent of the cargo transportation, it has gained popularity at the port for its wonderful performance.

“The 60 percent of the cargo goes by roads, but we are very pleased as KPA that the SGR has made a good growth and our customers are beginning to love it as a mode of transport,” Mwasinago said.

Mwasinango noted that customers ‘ complaints have now reduced since they noted the excellent performance on the SGR. “The uptake is increasing as we have got fewer complaints,” he added.

The manager also told the committee that the port is doing well despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected business operations in the country.

Mwasinago said that the opening up of the Lamu port has created more business opportunities which is an achievement KPA has made.

“We have also hired 100 direct employees at the Lamu port and transferred some of the Mombasa port staff to compliment the new staff,” he said.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Arama Samuel told the media that the committee is satisfied with the performance of the port.

Arama said that, their role being to oversee projects, they will hold another meeting with the newly appointed Acting Managing Director (MD) Ambassador John Mwangemi of the Kenya Ports Authority for further discussions.

“This was an oversight visit to KPA although we did not meet the MD; he had delegated duties and was well represented. We have however decided to meet with the new MD in future and discuss more about the KPA operations,” he said.