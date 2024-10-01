SHA directs contracted hospitals to continue offering services to members

SHA replaces NHIF which has been operational for 58 years. The Authority says no member will be denied critical services

As the country transitions to a new medical scheme that takes effect today October 1, 2024, Kenyans have been assured that they will continue to access healthcare services.

The clarification by the Social Health Authority (SHA) which replaces National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) comes amid fears of disruption of services and a last-minute rush to meet the registration deadline.

SHA in a statement says no member will be denied critical services such as dialysis, cancer and maternity in level 2 and 3 facilities.

In a letter to all contracted healthcare providers, SHA Acting CEO Elijah Wachira further directed the hospitals to continue providing services as the new health plan that the government says has enhanced benefits is fully implemented.

“Further to my earlier letter on the above subject matter, kindly further note that:- No member will be denied Dialysis and Cancer services, Maternity services should not be denied in KEPH level 2 and 3, and Active Managed schemes should continue accessing services,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Health says all Kenyans will have access to enhanced benefits, particularly on primary health and emergency services with emphasis on preventive, promotive, curative care services, rehabilitative and palliative care.

Medical commodities to various counties have already been dispatched.

Speaking Monday ahead of the SHA rollout at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) National Supply Chain Centre, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa said the products will play a crucial role in addressing key health issues, including maternal and child health, infectious diseases, and non-communicable diseases.

She emphasized the importance of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in reducing healthcare costs and ensuring universal health coverage for all Kenyans who will now access quality healthcare in an efficient, affordable and non-discriminatory manner.

“Through the distribution of Health Products And Technologies to Counties across the country, we are taking decisive steps to expand healthcare access to every Kenyan” she said.

She also urged Kenyans to register for SHA services and promote health-seeking behaviour in their communities to build a healthier nation.

SHA replaces NHIF which has been operational for 58 years.

EXPLAINER-Six levels of hospitals

Healthcare facilities in the country are grouped into six different levels.