SHA Acting CEO Elijah Wachira suspended pending probe

The Acting CEO of the Social Health Authority (SHA), Elijah Wachira, has been placed on 90-day compulsory leave, effective immediately, to allow for an investigation into his professional conduct and performance.

A letter from SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, dated Tuesday, informed Wachira of the Board’s decision to place him on leave to facilitate a thorough review of his actions during his tenure.

The letter stated: “You are hereby placed on Compulsory Leave for ninety (90) days to allow for an investigation into your conduct and performance as Acting CEO of the Social Health Authority. During this period, you will continue to receive your current remuneration and benefits.”

In addition, the Board appointed Robert Ingasira, the Acting Director of Financial Services, as the Acting CEO during Wachira’s leave.

Dr. Mohamed instructed Wachira to immediately hand over his duties to Ingasira.

In a separate communication to Ingasira, the Board confirmed his appointment and clarified that he would be entitled to an acting allowance in accordance with SHA policies and applicable laws.

“You are appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer of SHA and NHIF, effective immediately, pending the completion of the ongoing investigations into the current Acting CEO,” the letter stated.