Shabana maintain title push with win against Kibera Black Stars

Shabana inched closer to Kenya Premier League return after defeating Kibera Black Stars 1-0 in National Super League match played Saturday at Gusii Stadium, Kisii.

Peter Ongechi scored Shabana’s lone goal in the 45 minute to help his team move two points clear at the top of the standings with 60 points while Kibera Blackstars remains 11th with 28 points.

Muranga Seal sustained their promotion charge by edging out Mwatate United 2-0 at Sebastian Park,Murang’a.

John Kiplagat opned the scoring for Murang’a Seal after 30 minutes as Fabian Adikinyi doubled the hosts lead two minutes later.

The win consolidates Murang’a seal second position on the log with 58 points, 8 points ahead of third placed Migori Youth.

The battle for the NSL title is expected to hot up with just 5 matches remaining. At the conclusion of the campaign two top teams earn automatic qualification to the premier league.

The third placed side battles for promotion against a third bottom finisher in the KPL with the winner over two legs earning the right to play in the top tier.

NSL RESULTS

Friday 2nd June 2023

Silibwet 2-2 Mombasa Elite

Kajiado 3-2 Vihiga United

Migori Youth 2-0 Coastal Heroes

MCF 0-2 Naivas

Saturday,3rd June 2023

Kisumu All Stars 1-2 Mara Sugar

Shaba 1-0 Kibera Black Stars

Muranga Seal 2-0 Mwatate United

NSL FIXTURES

Wednesday, 7th June 2023

Naivas Vs Muranga Seal -Camp Toyoyo

Coastal Heroes Vs Darajani Gogo-Mbaraki

Vihiga United Vs Silibwet FC -Mumias Complex

Mwatate United Vs Kisumu All Stars-Wundanyi

Mara Sugar Vs Kajiado FC-Awendo

Kibera Black Stars Vs Gusii United Fc -Ligi Ndogo Grounds

Mombasa Elite Vs SS Assad FC-Mbaraki