Shabana win NSL title

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have been crowned the second tier champions after overcoming Kisumu All Stars 2-0 courtesy of Nehemiah Onchiri’s brace in the 53rd and 83rd minutes in a highly packed and charged Gusii stadium on Saturday.

Shabana who have finished with 73 points had already secured promotion to Kenya Premier League by the virtue of having finished within a 1-2 bracket in NSL which has also seen second-placed Murang’a Seal earn promotion to next season’s top flight

Team head coach Sammy Okoth was full of praise for the boys following the much and eagerly awaited triumph.

“We have worked hard towards winning our matches. This was a must win game.”

‘Tore Bobe’ as Shabana is commonly known, once boasted some of the league’s best talents in the country, was relegated from top flight football in 2006, ending their 21-year stay in KPL.

In 2006, the club had a dispute over its relegation from the Kenya Premier League. Later the club did not participate in any league in 2007.

Shabana is one of the former powerful clubs in the country but have spent their time in the lower tiers for the better part of the last two decades.

Having been one of the best feeder clubs to the national team Harambee Stars in the 1990s and 1980, Shabana have in the past revealed their pride for having the greatest players in the national team both in the early 90s and late 80s.