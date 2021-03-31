The former radio presenter is demanding the company pay him approximately KSh. 21 Million for his unlawful dismissal

Shaffie Weru has issued his former employer with a demand letter asking the media company to pay him KSh. 21, 157, 500 for unfair and unlawful termination of his contract.

In the letter circulating online, issued by MMA Advocates, the media personality is demanding his 1-month salary amounting to KSh 682, 500 for being dismissed without notice and 12 months’ salary for unfair termination. Additionally, he is also asking for gratuity for the 18 years he worked at Radio Africa.

His demands come days after Shaffie and his fellow presenters were fired for comments they made during their breakfast show.

The letter also states, “Our Client reserves the right to sue for defamation, violation of his constitutional rights, unfair termination of employment and attendant and penalties thereto. Take Notice that if our client’s demands are not met within the next seven (7) days hereof that is 6th April 2021, we will have firm and unequivocal instructions to institute appropriate legal action against you at your own risk as to and other legal consequences thereon.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think