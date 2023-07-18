Shakahola: Death toll at 419 as 16 more bodies exhumed

16 more bodies have been exhumed from Shakahola forest in Kilifi county bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 419.

Coast regional commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha, in her daily briefing today said 95 people have so far been rescued from the forest.

She said 37 people are in police custody over the massacre involving followers of cult leader, Paul Mackenzie.

DNA samples taken from relatives so far have hit 258.

Mackenzie who is in police custody is facing several charges of human rights violations including murder.