Shakahola Forest suspects to face genocide crimes –CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says investigative agencies have gathered enough evidence to charge Kilifi Pastor Paul Mackenzie with genocide.

Speaking Tuesday after overseeing the commencement of Phase 3 exhumation exercise in Shakahola forest in Malindi, Kilifi County, Interior CS said that the investigation team assured them that they had a watertight case against the controversial pastor and his collaborators who are in custody.

“We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity,” said Interior CS Kindiki.

“This is a case like no other, and we cannot afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted,” Kindiki said after he revealed that the cult preacher may have extended his criminal activities beyond 800 acres to more than 37,000 acres.

He said that after the completion of the investigations, the Government will convert Shakahola Forest into a place of remembrance.

“Shakahola forest, the scene of crime where grave crimes have been committed will not remain as it was. The Government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” he said.

According to CS Kindiki, once the exercise is concluded, a congregation of believers from all faiths for a commemoration service to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures to radicalise and indoctrinate their followers.

So far, 95 people have been rescued in the forest who are still recuperating in hospitals, with some reunited with their families.