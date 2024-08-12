The Prosecution has lined up 422 witnesses to prove 238 counts of manslaughter against Shakahola massacre prime suspect Paul Nthege Mackenzie and 94 others.

Chief Magistrate Hon. Alex Ithuku further heard that besides the testimonies of those witnesses, the DPP will table electronic and other exhibits to firm up the case.

The prosecution team on Monday confirmed supplying the evidence to the defense lawyers expressing confidence of proving the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Prosecution Counsel Martin Mbote, holding brief for the prosecution team, informed the court that the defense will receive a few sets of statements and exhibits being prepared by the investigators.

The defense team led by Lawrence Obonyo confirmed that investigators have served them with a bundle of statements and exhibits to be relied on by the prosecution on Monday 20th May 2024.

Obonyo indicated that the investigators have given an undertaking to supply them with one or two remaining pieces of evidence before the hearing date.

Hon Ithuku certified the matter ready for hearing starting on 12 – 15 August 2024 and 9- 12 September 2024.

The court reiterated to parties that the proceeding will be uninterrupted and conducted on the day to day basis to accord justice to all parties including Mackenzie and his co- accused who have been denied bond.

The 40 women and 55 men linked to 429 deaths in the Shakahola massacre were faced with 238 counts of manslaughter contrary to Section 202, as read with Section 205 of the penal code.

They allegedly in pursuance of a suicide pact for the object of their death and others not before court jointly killed 238 people.

They allegedly committed the offences on an unknown date between January 2021 and September 2023 at Shakahola area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County.

They all pleaded not guilty to all counts of manslaughter, which were read to them for four and half hours.

The prosecution team include Senior Assistant DPP, Mr.Kiprop; Principal Prosecution Counsels, Gituma, J.V Owiti, and Betty Rubia and prosecution Counsel Victor Simbi and Yassir Mohamed.