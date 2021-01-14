Shakira has sold over 80 million records with over 30 Million listeners on Spotify and YouTube

A London based song management firm, Hipgnosis, has bought Shakira’s music catalogue containing 145 songs. The Colombian superstar is just the latest artist to sell her catalogue following Bob Dylan who sold his entire songwriting catalogue for an estimated $300 million dollars.

Shakira is famous for songs such as “Hips don’t lie”, “Waka Waka” (the Fifa World Cup song) and “Whenever, Wherever.” She most recently collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas for the song “Girl like me.”

According to a statement released by the musician, she said, “Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well I know Hipgnosis will be a great home for my catalogue.”

Over the next few years, it is estimated that more songwriters, producers and musicians will sell their catalogues owing to the rise of streaming which has increased the valuations of music; both recorded music and publishing.

