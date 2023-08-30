Grammy-winning singer Shakira will become the first South American artist to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the channel’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sept. 12.

The four-time VMA winner received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (twice) and “Artist of the Year.”

She also made waves globally this year by releasing a diss track after her publicized messy separation from footballer Gerard Pique.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honour at the first-ever VMAs (1984).