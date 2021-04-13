Shamba boy arrested for killing boss

A key suspect in last week’s murder of a Murang’a dairy farmer was on Sunday evening arrested from his hideout at Witeithie area near Thika town.

David Imwene, 24, was caught by Criminal Investigation Officers after they traced his mobile money transaction done through his phone.

Kandara Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Ms Carolyne Nzwili, said the shamba boy who is alleged to have killed his employer, Anthony Macharia, disappeared immediately after the body of the deceased was recovered from a shallow grave in Kabati area.

Body of Macharia, 55, was found dumped in a hole covered with cow dung near his house.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Before his death, Macharia was with his shamba boy at night trying to attend to one of his dairy cows which was delivering.

The following morning, the farmer was nowhere to be seen and after searching, his body was found near the cows den, dumped in a hole and covered with cow dung.

Nzwili said the security officers managed to trace Imwene after they traced mobile money transaction done through the deceased mobile phone.

“Through investigations, we managed to establish that Macharia had sold one of his cows at Ksh. 130, 000 and the payment was done through mobile money transfer. The suspect’s phone was found with Ksh. 30, 000 which is believed he transferred from his employer’s phone.” Explained the Administrator.

Phone of the employer was found at the scene of murder and after through investigations it was established that in his Mpesa account it had Ksh. 100, 000.

The DCC further said the mobile phone that was found with the suspect was registered under, Stephen Emuria, noting that they are doing further investigations to establish real personal details of the suspect.

Imwene on Monday was arraigned at Kandara court where criminal investigations officer applied to have him detained for 14 days so as to allow them complete investigations.

Nzwili said the suspect is currently being held in remand as police try to complete investigations before he is taken to court to answers the murder case.