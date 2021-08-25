Shami Kibwana named FKF PL player of the month

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Shami Mwinyi Kibwana has been named Football Kenya Federation Premier League player of the month of July after an inspiring run with the Kakamega based outfit.

The midfielder was in rich form during the month, scoring eight times in six league outings that his side featured in.

He helped Kakamega Homeboyz to winning five of the six league matches played during the period.

He began the month with a brace against Ulinzi Stars before turning provider for Allan Wanga as they cruised past the military men 3-1 in Nakuru.

He followed it with another brace in the 4-2 win over Mathare United at the same venue. He also scored a goal as Homeboyz beat Nzoia Sugar FC 2-1.

He wrapped up the month with a hat trick as Homeboyz saw off Kariobangi Sharks 4-1

Kibwana beat two other contestants, Kariobangi Sharks Eric Kapaito and KCB’s David Simiyu to the monthly award.

Shami Kibwana becomes the seventh winner of the award after Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, William Wadri, Kelvin Opiyo, David Odhiambo, and Derrick Otanga who were feted in December, January, February, March, May, and June respectively.