Shanah Manjeru becomes youngest AFRIMA nominee

Public voting for the AFRIMA Awards begun on Monday.

13-year-old Shanah Manjeru is one of the youngest AFRIMA nominees in the award’s history. The KBC Big Minds presenter was nominated for her song “God Will Mke a Way” under the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Traditional category. She is nominated alongside other African artists in that category including Davido, Ayeah Leonnette, Meselu Fantahuh and many more.

Shanah takes the youngest nominee title previously held by Nikita Kering’ at 17 years. Public voting for the awards begun on Monday with several Kenyans nominated under various categories.

