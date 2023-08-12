Shanderema seals a third place finish after win over Agoro Sare

Western Region representatives Shanderema stamped their authoritaty after convincingly trouncing Nyanza based Agoro Sare to take home bronze medal during the third place play-off staged on Saturday morning at Bukhungu Stadium.

The fan favourites who were eliminated on Friday from the final qualification in the hands of St Antony Boys Kitale at the same venue booked a place at the forthcoming East Africa school games in Rwanda.

Agoro Sare on the other hand who concluded the group stage matches on a high after thrashing Khorof Harar 7-0 to finish second in Pool ‘A’ fixtures lost 3-0 at semis to Dagoretti on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The two teams on Thursday had shared spoils after a 1-1 draw in the second Pool ‘A’ match at the Kenya Secondary schools sports Association (KSSSA) which concludes on Saturday.

In an effort to boost the level of sports in the country, the government through the Ministry of Sports in partnership with Kenya Academy of Sports has announced plans to increase the number of teams participating in East African secondary school games to three from the initial two teams

The 2023 edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games will take place in Huye City, Rwanda, from 15th to 30th August, 2023.