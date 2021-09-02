‘Shang-Chi’ premieres in Kenyan theatres Friday

A paid advance screening happens tonight.

Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere in Kenyan cinemas tomorrow, on September 3rd. However, a paid advance screening of the movie will take place tonight, beginning at 6.45 PM, at select theatres.

Shang-Chi is the first movie to premiere in the MCU’s phase 4 and will introduce several Asian heroes and heroines into the larger MCU tapestry. The film is based on the comic book of the same name and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

If “Ten Rings” sounds familiar, you may remember that the organisation kidnapped Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie released in 2008.

