Nothing beats the ocean views of Shanzu

Words: Nzula; Report: Irene Muchuma

Mombasa is Kenya’s premier tourist destination and with its vast beaches and dreamy views, it’s not a surprise. If you’re planning a family holiday vacation or just a staycation for yourself this year, we’d recommend Shanzu, Mombasa.

Shanzu is situated in the North Coast and is accessible by train, air, road and water.

2020 has not been a great year for hotels and businesses in general. This is because the Corona Virus pandemic caused many non-essential businesses to close their doors for the better part of the year.

According to a report done by KBC’s Irene Muchuma in Shanzu, hotels are once again opening their doors to visitors and preparing for the upcoming holidays in spite of the pandemic in hopes that they will recoup some of the losses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



However, assurances have been made to the public that they will adhere to the guidelines set up by the government to flatten the curve.

Looking for more reasons to visit Shanzu?

Help people in the industry out

The Pandemic has caused undue stress for everyone but its been especially hard for the people who work in the tourism industry. If you can adhere to the COVID-19 protocols take that holiday and help people who work in the industry.

You need a break

If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a holiday, give yourself a break and enjoy some time away from undue stress. It doesn’t even have to be a holiday, you could make it a staycation and work from an Airbnb near the beach.

Nothing beats views from the ocean

Waking up to the view from the ocean or taking a walk on the beach could do wonders for your health.

Enjoy a dhow excursion

There isn’t a better place to enjoy day time excursion on the ocean than in Shanzu. Book a dhow trip and enjoy a day filled with sailing, dolphin spotting, snorkelling and swimming. Make sure to top it all off by enjoying a Tamarind dinner cruise.

Looking for a staycation somewhere else? We’ve got options.