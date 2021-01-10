Sharks beat Gor to keep unbeaten run intact

Kariobangi Sharks maintained their unbeaten run in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier league ,FKFPL, after defeating defending champions Gor Mahia 4-3 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.
The loss was Gor Mahia’s second in as many games while Sharks extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.
Erick Kapaito, fired Sharks into the lead after five minutes but Gor equalized shortly after through Clifton Miheso .Sharks regained the lead with strikes from Daniel Sakari and a second from Kapaito handing the William Mluya charges a comfortable 3-1 half time lead.
Gor Mahia doubled their effort after resumption and pulled back through John Macharia and Joachim Oluoch to level the scores but Sharks snatched all the three points ,twelve minutes to play through John Kuol’s fourth goal.
In other matches played Sunday: Tusker Fc defeated hosts Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 ,with Henry Meja scoring the lone goal in the 73rd minute.
Nzoia Sugar and Western Stima drew 1-1.
Collated Round 7 results
Posta Rangers 1-1 Nairobi City Stars
Ulinzi 0- Vihiga United
KCB 1-0 Bidco Fc
AFC Leopards 0-1 Wazito FC
Sofapaka 4-2 Mathare United
Zoo 1-1 Bandari
Kakamega Homeboyz 0-1 Tusker
Kariobangi Sharks 4-3 Gor Mahia
Nzoia Sugar 1-1 Western Stima