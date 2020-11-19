#YouTubeBlack Africa Creator Week begins on 23rd November.

#YouTubeBlack Africa Creator Week is a virtual gathering of communities celebrating all creators and storytellers. The aim of the week will be to educate and inspire African creators through knowledge and building sessions from YouTube experts. Creators will be inspired via Top Creators’ trajectories, as well as external speakers from the creative industry. The goal is to provide resources to help them grow their channels to become the next generation of the most successful creators.

Our girl Sharon Mundia, content creator and blogger, will be a panelist during the week, specifically sharing her YouTube journey. We can’t wait to listen, watch and learn from her and other content creators.

As a creator, you can register to attend the virtual sessions here. All the sessions are open but note that the workshops are for creators with 1,000 subscribers & above. There are limited places available so allocation will be on a first come basis. #YouTubeBlack Africa Creator Week starts on 23rd November and run tills 27th November 2020.

