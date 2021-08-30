Sharon Obara crowned Miss World Kenya

Beauty queen Sharon Obara will represent Kenya at the global Miss World competition.

At a glamorous event at the Trademark hotel over the weekend, model Sharon Obara was crowned Miss World Kenya. Sharon beat 16 other contestants with Chantou Kwamboka and Mwihaki Njogu taking first runners up and second runners up respectively. Mokeira Onchiri took home the people’s choice award.

The 2019 Miss World Kenya title owner, Wavinya Maria emotionally handed over the crown to the new beauty queen. In an emotional social media post, Sharon has thanked all those who made her journey possible “They say God’s timing is indeed the best! As I pen down this note, I can’t help but get emotional. It has been such a journey!!I want to thank God for his unending favour upon me🥺

The franchise @mrandmissworldkenya for taking a chance on me❤

My family…they have been supportive from the very first day I decided to venture into modelling

My friends, the best cheering squad and support system I could ever ask for🙏

The supporters I have garnered along the way, thank you for the support and confidence in me(I also secured a spot on the top 3 people’s choice because of you!🥳🥳🥳🥳)” she penned.

The event was attended by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris. Obinna and Angela Muiruri as the emcees for the night while the judging panel was led by Big Ted, Robert Burale, and gospel singer Size 8.

Come December, Sharon Obara will represent the country at the Miss World global competition.