Sharon Obara makes top 40 list in Miss World competition

Karolina Biewleska from Poland was crowned Miss World on Thursday morning.

Beauty queen Sharon Obara, Kenya’s pick for the Miss World competition has made the top 40 list. Despite not being the winner, Obara represented the country with dignity and grace throughout the competition.

This week, Obara flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time for her final performance in the competition. The Miss World beauty pageant was postponed back in December amid health and safety concerns arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Before heading to Puerto Rico for the final ceremony Sharon had said, “…as I head back to Puerto Rico to finish the wonderful journey that began last year. I am filled with excitement to represent my beautiful country on the global stage.”

In the crowning ceremony that took place on Thursday morning, Karolina Biewleska from Poland became the 70th Miss World to wear the coveted blue crown. The first runner-up title went to the United States, Shree Saini while the second runner-up went to was Cote d’Ivoire’s, Olivia Yace. Sharon made the top 40 list.

However, her journey does not stop there, in her interview with Shiksha Arora, Sharon said she is a mental health advocate and intends to use her global platform to spread awareness about mental health.

