Sharon Obara: Miss World Kenya ’21

Beauty queen, Sharon Obara is as tall and statuesque as her pictures show, however, one would argue that pictures do not do her elegance, beauty and charm any favours. That may be because modelling, as she put it, is about more than just beauty, it’s about heart, public speaking and to some extent marketing.

Sharon challenged herself to learn the last two skills after competing in the 2019 competition and emerging in the top 10. An opportunity she is grateful for as it gave her insight into what to expect in future competitions.

As an advocate for mental health, Sharon is determined to win and use her global platform to spread awareness about mental wellness and to reduce the stigma around being diagnosed. ” I am also working with The Chiromo Hospital Group to ask people to go for mental wellness check-ups just the same way they do for health check-ups.”

Perhaps the most beautiful thing about Sharon other than the obvious, is her determination to succeed, her continuous endeavour at self-improvement, her ardent fight for mental wellness and her campaign to compete against herself.

In this interview with Shiksha, she talks about the support of her family, her aim to bring the crown home and her plea that Kenyans take modelling seriously as a profession.