Sharon Otieno murder: Ex-Governor Obado to know fate in January

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is alleging the killers of the late Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby in 2018 are still at large.

Through his Counsels on Friday, Obado questioned why the four men including the taxi driver Jackson Gombe who allegedly took Sharon to the crime scene have never been charged.

Obado and his two co-accused Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero will know whether they have a case to answer in her brutal murder next year in January.

Through his Counsels Kioko Kilukumi and Rodgers Sagana informed Justice Cecilia Githua that Obado had an open relationship with Sharon and that he was ready to support her and her unborn baby.

Kilukumi in his submissions said the case against Obado was wholly dependent on circumstantial evidence as they poked holes on the prosecution’s evidence.

On their part Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero through their lawyers asked the court to set them free on grounds that the prosecution witnesses lied to the court.

The Prosecution closed its case two months ago with the Investigating officer Nicholas Ole Sena saying there was no evidence that the 1st accused person Okoth Obado had any knowledge of Sharon’s murder.

The Prosecution also informed Justice Cecilia Githua that from the evidence tabled the court should find there’s a clear chain of events that ties the accused persons to the offence of murder.

Obado is among the accused persons charged with Sharon’s murder on September 2018 in Migori County. 42 prosecution witnesses testified against the three.