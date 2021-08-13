Shatta Wale and Wizkid nominated for MTV 2021 VMA’s

MTV VMA voting is open till 3rd September.

The nominees for the 2021 MTV music Video Awards are out and voting has begun. Justin Bieber is the most-nominated artist with seven nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six. Shatta Wale and Wizkid are the only Africans who feature on the nominees list.

Thanks to their work on Beyoncé’s 2020 musical film and visual album Black Is King, Shatta has received two nominations while Wizkid has received one. For Wizkid, it’s his feature on ‘Brown Skin Girl‘ and for Shatta, it’s his work on ‘Already’. ‘Brown Skin Girl’ has been nominated in the Best R&B and Best Cinematography categories, while ‘Already’ received a nod for Best Art Direction.

Thanks to this nomination, Shatta Wale is the first Ghanaian to receive an MTV VMA nomination. He tweeted on Wednesday, “Thank you. This is for Ghana”.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in New York City. Fans can show their love and appreciation by voting here.