Shebesh rallies Maasai cultural leaders in fight against FGM

Chief Administrative Secretary(CAS) for youth and gender, Rachel Shebesh has emphasized on the need for cultural leaders to be at the forefront in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Speaking in Narok town after holding a meeting with Maasai cultural leaders to, Shebesh acknowledged that strategic engagement with elders will create an impact towards the eradication of FGM.

“We have been engaging the County Commissioner’s office, women and churches but we have never engaged the cultural leaders who are very crucial in fighting this retrogressive culture,” said the CAS.

Shebesh emphasized that the aim of fighting FGM is not to make arrests but for communities to willingly accept to end the circumcision among girls leading to most of them dropping out of school.

The CAS was accompanied by Anti-FGM Board Chairperson Agnes Pareiyo and CEO Benedict Loloju among other leaders in the region.

Pareiyo said fighting FGM in Narok County has been a challenge but engaging Cultural leaders will come in handy in ending the practice in communities.

During the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Canada, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to end FGM in Kenya by 2022. Prevalence of FGM ranges from 0.8 per cent in the West to over 97 per cent in North Eastern.

According to the Kenya Health Demographics 2014 survey, Kenya has an FGM prevalence rate of 21 per cent, with seven out of 10 girls and eight out of 10 women cut by a traditional circumciser thus risking their health.

FGM has been highlighted as a major factor leading to early pregnancies and marriages among young girls as most of them are perceived to be ready for marriage after undergoing the cut.

Various studies have also revealed that maternal deaths during childbirth are common in Counties that that practice FGM.