Sheffield United earn shock win deny Man United top spot

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United caused a stunning upset with a 2-1 Premier League victory over title-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed three points to regain top spot from rivals Manchester City but were lacklustre for large periods of the contest as the away side picked up only their second win of the season.

The Blades took a shock first-half lead through Kean Bryan’s flicked header, which went in off the far post following John Fleck’s corner.

Anthony Martial had a goal ruled out for offside as Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Ramsdale, but the United skipper headed in the leveller just past the hour mark.

The visitors responded with 16 minutes remaining as Manchester United failed to clear and substitute Oliver Burke side-footed in via a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe for their first win over the home side since the opening day of the newly formed Premier League in 1992.

Chris Wilder’s side remain bottom, 10 points off safety, while Manchester United remain second.