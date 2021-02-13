Sheila Chelangat and Rogers Kwemoi crowned national Cross country champions

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Sheila Chelangat crosses the finish line to win the women's 10km race during AK national cross country championship at Ngong Race Course,Nairobi on Saturday February 13th 2021.

 

Sheila Chelangat retained her national cross country 10 km women’s title after overcoming stiff competition to win the women’s 10km race during this year’s national cross country championship at Ngong Race Course, Nairobi.

National Polices’ Sheila completed the race in 34:55.5 ahead of Daisy Cherotich who wound up second in 35:.00.9.

Reigning women’s marathon world champion Ruth Chepng’etich settled for third place stopping the clock after 35:02.7.

Former 10,000m world junior champion Rogers Kwemoi of Central Rift  won the men’s 10km race category  after posting 31:07.3 beating former champion Kibiwott Kandie of KDF who finished second  in 31:05.5 as Edwin Bett wound up third in 31:10.9 seconds.

Rodgers Kwemoi won the men’s 10km race.

Gideon Rono won the men’s under-20 8km race cutting the tape first after 24:43.6 seconds ahead of  Benson Lagat and Felix Korir who finished in second and third positions respectively in 24:57.3 and 25:24.2 respectively.

Purity Chepkirui of South Rift was peerless as she emerged victorious in the women’s under-20 6km race in 20:50.2, Faith Chepkoech was placed second while Feliciana Kanda was ranked third .

Following the conclusion of the national trials athletics Kenya selected a team of 42 athletes  expected to head to camp in Kigari, Embu in preparation for the forthcoming Africa Cross Country championship in Lome,Togo on March 7th 2021.

 

