Shelter Afrique, Cameroon to establish $15M housing firm

Shelter Afrique and Cameroon government have agreed on a joint venture that will see formation of a $15 million housing company to support development of affordable housing.

The approval by Shelter Afrique board will see the two partners establish the Industrial Housing Corporation(IHC), a joint venture initiative which will be managed under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The pan-African housing lender will hold 51% stake in the new company which will produce low-cost housing materials with the Government of Cameroon owning 49% through the Housing Ministry and Urban Development.

“The Company will be established based on Public and Private Partnership through which the Government of Cameroon will designate a location and provide the relevant land where the factory will be situated close to the main towns –either in Yaoundé or Duala.

The Cameroonian Government will also provide other incentive and off-site infrastructure. Shelter Afrique will provide both financial and consultancy support,” said Shelter Afrique Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Chimphondah.

IHC will produce construction materials such as polystyrene block production plant, panel production plan and other associated equipment in a bid to promote large scale decent social housing programs across Cameroon.

Similarly, the housing initiative is backed to reduce the high cost of construction in the central African county which has been accelerated by the huge deficit of high skilled contractors leading to poor quality of projects and delays in delivering large housing projects.

“We strongly believe that the establishment of Industrial Housing Corporation is the appropriate contribution by Shelter Afrique to address the problems facing provision of affordable housing in Cameroon through capacity building. We also believe that this concept will be easily replicated in other member countries as we address the problem of housing shortage across the continent,” added Chimphondah.

Shelter Afrique will also supervise housing projects to ensure that the final products are priced at levels which are considered affordable to enable mass acquisitions and development of affordable housing in the country.

When established the factory is expected to reach minimum annual production capacity of 1,500 affordable houses through enhancement of innovation and capacity building on the use of alternative building technologies.

It is also expected to improve the living condition of more than new 1,500 households and create direct and indirect employment opportunities to over 2000 citizens.