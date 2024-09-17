Shelter Afrique to auction residential properties in five counties

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is set to hold a private auction event for the sale of prime residential properties in five counties in Kenya.

According to ShafDB, the exclusive auction which is set for Thursday offering a unique opportunity for investors and homebuyers to acquire high-quality real estate assets.

“The properties available for auction include a diverse range of residential units, from luxury apartments to spacious family homes, carefully curated to meet the needs of discerning buyers looking for investment opportunities or a new home in these strategically significant areas,” said ShafDB.

The properties under auction include Pine City in Athi River, Machakos County, Serene Vally in Rironi, Kiambu County, Translake along Kibos road Kisumu County, KMA apartments in Mtwapa, Kilifi County and Eden apartments in Shanzu, Mombasa County.

The pan-African housing financier says it has partnered with Joyland Auctioneers to provide potential buyers with comprehensive property information during the auction slated for Thursday.

“Our upcoming private auction shows our commitment to providing innovative solutions to the real estate market, and this auction is part of our strategy to support housing development across the continent,” the firm added.

Prospective bidders are required to submit a refundable deposit of Ksh 100,000 to secure a bidding number.