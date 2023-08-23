Dancehall artist Chinsea Linda Lee, professionally known as Shenseea will not, unfortunately, be in Kenya this August, the organisers of the Sababisha Festival have announced.

Shenseea was scheduled to arrive in Kenya this month to headline the festival originally set for August 26, however, the event has been moved to a yet-to-be-announced date in October.

“…after long consultations between our ground team and Shenseea management team, we have made the decision to postpone the Sababisha Festival which was scheduled to happen on 26th August 2023 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, Kenya to a later date in October,” the organisers announced.

The news came as many of the would-be attendees were gearing up to attend the festival. As such, the statement did acknowledge the suddenness of the news and asked for patience as they continued to prepare for the October event.

“This decision has not been easy on both parties. We acknowledge the disappointment you may feel, especially those who had locked in the date,” the statement read. “However, we seek your patience and understanding during this time as we shall bounce you back to a thriving and vibrant experience soon.”

The statement did not, however, give a specific date for the rescheduled event but promised to update their fans at a later date.

“We are currently working and coordinating with all stakeholders to secure a new date and it sure will be one worth the wait. Meanwhile, please stay connected with us through our social media channels for official announcements and guidelines. We shall keep you posted on all the latest developments and any details regarding the festival as well as the new date.”

Tickets purchased will still be valid for the October date.