Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson retired archbishop Dr Eliud Wabukala is now rooting for a value based approach to dissuade Kenyans from engaging in corruption. Dr Wabukala opines the ethics and anti-corruption commission has made tremendous strides in curbing the vice using existing laws but a paradigm shift that will see right values and ethics imparted at the very basic level of the community may just be the key in the fight against the vice.

