Shikanda: our brief to Trucha is to  win the league and revamp youth system

AFC Leopards newly hired head coach Thomas Trucha is charged with leading the 12 time Kenyan premier league champions to reclaiming the league title they last won in 1998.

Trucha was appointed on a 2 year period and club chairman Dr.Dan Shikanda expects the Czech national to lead Ingwe to greater heights domestically as well as revamping the clubs youth structure.

‘’Any coach getting the job the target is to win the league ,but there are more objectives why we hired him, create a functioning youth team, that can help us build a strong foundation, ’’,Shikanda told KBC Digital sports.

Trucha who will be assisted by former Kenyan international Antony Kimani brings in the experience gained from coaching in Botswana, where he took charge of Premiership sides Township Rollers and Orapa United.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’we picked a coach who will help us build structure that will make this team stable and be strong, we got a coach who will help us build a youth team that can benefit this team as well in future. Technical benefits and financial considerations was also put in play during the hiring’’, Shikanda added.

Afc Leopards has been busy in the transfer window bolstering its squad ahead of the new season.

Notable signees who have joined the side include former club captain Duncan Otieno who has rejoined the team from Nkana Fc of Zambia, Harrison Mwendwa snapped up from Kariobangi Sharks and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni among others.

Trucha’s immediate task will be on November 20th when Leopards take on Western Stima in their first of the 5 opening fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.

AFC Leopards newly hired tactician Thomas Trucha is charged with leading the 12 time Kenyan premier league champions to reclaiming the league title they last won in 1998.

Trucha was appointed on a 2 year period and club chairman Dr.Dan Shikanda expects the Czech national to lead Ingwe to greater heights domestically as well as revamping the clubs youth structure.

‘’Any coach getting the job the target is to win the league ,but there are more objectives why we hired him, create a functioning youth team, that can help us build a strong foundation, ’’,Shikanda told KBC Digital sports.

Trucha who will be assisted by former Kenyan international Antony Kimani brings in the experience gained from coaching in Botswana, where he took charge of Premiership sides Township Rollers and Orapa United.

‘’we picked a coach who will help us build structure that will make this team stable and be strong, we got a coach who will help us build a youth team that can benefit this team as well in future. Technical benefits and financial considerations was also put in play during the hiring’’, Shikanda added.

Afc Leopards has been busy in the transfer window bolstering its squad ahead of the new season.

Notable signees who have joined the side include former club captain Duncan Otieno who has rejoined the team from Nkana Fc of Zambia, Harrison Mwendwa snapped up from Kariobangi Sharks and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni among others.

Trucha’s immediate task will be on November 20th when Leopards take on Western Stima in their first of the 5 opening fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation.