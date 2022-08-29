Shiksha says TikTok helps her unwind, de-stress

The KBC news anchor has close to 3 million views on her dancing TikTok videos.

Award-winning anchor, content creator and 2021 CA style awards says that she uses the TikTok platform to unwind and de-stress. With over 250,000 followers on TikTok, Arora is one of the most followed new anchors on the platform.

Other than being an anchor, Shiksha has become a bit of a celebrity because of her short TikTok dance videos. She isn’t afraid of showing off stunning dance moves in viral trends and tik-tok challenges bringing together Bollywood, Western and Kenyan entertainment cultures. She has approximately over 3 million views on all her videos.

“I always looked at Tiktok as a means to de-stress and unwind. It’s a great platform to connect with your audiences and interact with ‘Gen- Z’ who are the real game changers when it comes to social media marketing,” she says.

Arora finds the platform to be an avenue for having fun and doesn’t mind involving fellow news anchors, other colleagues and guests during her Easy Friday Show which airs every Friday after the 9.00 PM news.

“Tiktok is all about having fun and that is where people get to see who “Shiksha” is. Just a girl who happens to be a news anchor and loves to dance, so I made that my brand and I share everything that I get up to behind the scenes including dancing with my guests,” she said.

Shiksha has interviewed several guests on Easy Friday including Chiki Kuruka, Bensoul, Nviiri, Max Okello, Nikita Kering‘, The Band Beca and many more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...