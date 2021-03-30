Ships begin sailing through cleared Suez Canal

Forty-five ships are currently sailing southwards in two convoys, one of which will rendezvous with the six vessels in the lake, while 25 vessels are moving northwards from Suez. The average transit time is between 11 and 12 hours.

What’s happening to the Ever Given?

The ship is anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, where it is undergoing “an inspection of its seaworthiness”, according to its operator Evergreen Marine.

“The outcome of that inspection will determine whether the ship can resume its scheduled service,” the Taiwanese company said on Monday.

The Ever Given’s technical managers, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), said there had been no reports of pollution or cargo damage.